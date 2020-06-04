Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $126.00 at Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 145.80 and a quick ratio of 145.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $272,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $45,012,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,519,518.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,184 shares of company stock valued at $53,271,738.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,970,000 after buying an additional 1,903,322 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,204,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 320,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

