Cowen Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $71.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.35.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

