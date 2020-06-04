Barclays Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $32.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

