Barclays Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $32.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR
Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
SGS Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
SGS Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Navistar International Cut to “Neutral” at Longbow Research
Navistar International Cut to “Neutral” at Longbow Research
TEMENOS AG/S Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank
TEMENOS AG/S Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank
Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMMUTEP LTD/S
Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMMUTEP LTD/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report