FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $313.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $313.87. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

