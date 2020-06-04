Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) vs. M&F Bancorp (NASDAQ:MFBP)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples Utah Bancorp and M&F Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Utah Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Peoples Utah Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Utah Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Utah Bancorp 33.06% 13.64% 1.85% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Utah Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Utah Bancorp $134.23 million 3.16 $44.32 million $2.33 9.69 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peoples Utah Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. M&F Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

