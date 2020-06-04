Head to Head Review: GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) & The Competition

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GENFIT S A/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million -$72.96 million -2.64 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors $736.66 million $133.10 million 4.66

GENFIT S A/ADR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GENFIT S A/ADR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 2 4 3 0 2.11 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors 1347 4165 8368 385 2.55

GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.62%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 22.82%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors -3,184.49% -154.39% -38.23%

Risk and Volatility

GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GENFIT S A/ADR peers beat GENFIT S A/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

