On The Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 435.83 ($5.73).

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 264.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.56.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)

