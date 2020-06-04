Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Close Brothers Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,240 ($16.31)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,248.90 ($16.43).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,168 ($15.36) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,062.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,307.30. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 848 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 878 shares of company stock worth $1,023,713.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

