OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price (down from GBX 390 ($5.13)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.31).

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.83) on Thursday. OneSavings Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 127.71 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.08.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Jason Elphick sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £14,582.88 ($19,182.95). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 73,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26), for a total value of £127,013.40 ($167,078.93).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

