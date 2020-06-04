Peel Hunt Increases Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target to GBX 430

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Helical to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 416.25 ($5.48).

Get Helical alerts:

HLCL stock opened at GBX 392.78 ($5.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 334.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.26. Helical has a 12-month low of GBX 200.43 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 540 ($7.10).

In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 3,200 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £9,888 ($13,007.10).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.