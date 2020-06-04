Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.89% from the company’s previous close.

IMB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,830.56 ($24.08).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,507 ($19.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.21. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0016663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

