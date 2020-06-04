Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.89% from the company’s previous close.
IMB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,830.56 ($24.08).
Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,507 ($19.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.21. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
