FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPC. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of President Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

PPC stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.87. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.60 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of $30.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

