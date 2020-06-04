Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) price objective (down previously from GBX 543 ($7.14)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 547.33 ($7.20).

PAG stock opened at GBX 367.40 ($4.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 432.53. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

