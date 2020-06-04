Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,410 ($44.86) price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,787.73 ($49.83).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,562 ($46.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a one year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,839.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,453.22.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Simon Patrick Duffy acquired 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, with a total value of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

