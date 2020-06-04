Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,410 ($44.86) price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,787.73 ($49.83).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,562 ($46.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a one year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,839.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,453.22.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Simon Patrick Duffy acquired 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, with a total value of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

