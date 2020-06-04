Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,680

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,680 ($35.25) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,275 ($56.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,958 ($52.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,571 ($46.97).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($42.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,014.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,603.93. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver bought 3,500 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £102,620 ($134,990.79). Also, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total value of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

On The Beach Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
On The Beach Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Close Brothers Group’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Close Brothers Group’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
OneSavings Bank Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
OneSavings Bank Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Increases Helical Price Target to GBX 430
Peel Hunt Increases Helical Price Target to GBX 430
Imperial Brands PT Lowered to GBX 2,500
Imperial Brands PT Lowered to GBX 2,500
FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for President Energy
FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for President Energy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report