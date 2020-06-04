Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,680

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,680 ($35.25) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,275 ($56.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,958 ($52.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,571 ($46.97).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($42.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,014.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,603.93. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver bought 3,500 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £102,620 ($134,990.79). Also, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total value of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

