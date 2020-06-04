Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Cut to GBX 570 by Analysts at Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 759.80 ($9.99).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 705.80 ($9.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 662.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 791.61. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.29.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates will post 1956.9998718 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

