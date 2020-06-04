Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 350 ($4.60). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:IPX opened at GBX 395 ($5.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.14 million and a P/E ratio of 32.64. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 191 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.39). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 345.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

