Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Trust Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,327.75 ($17.47).

LON:STB opened at GBX 866 ($11.39) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 680 ($8.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 865.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.25. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.30) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Secure Trust Bank will post 18969.9991435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

