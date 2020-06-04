British Land (LON:BLND) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

British Land (LON:BLND) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 470 ($6.18). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Numis Securities lowered British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on British Land from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on British Land from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 502.77 ($6.61).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 450.90 ($5.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -6.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 491.86.

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that British Land will post 3546.0000187 EPS for the current year.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 46 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £324 ($426.20) per share, for a total transaction of £14,904 ($19,605.37). Insiders acquired 127 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,189 over the last 90 days.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

