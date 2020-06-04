Barclays Trims Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Target Price to GBX 815

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 935 ($12.30) to GBX 815 ($10.72) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 999 ($13.14).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 809.50 ($10.65) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 722.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

