Barclays Trims Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Target Price to GBX 815

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 935 ($12.30) to GBX 815 ($10.72) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 999 ($13.14).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 809.50 ($10.65) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 722.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

On The Beach Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
On The Beach Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Close Brothers Group’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Close Brothers Group’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
OneSavings Bank Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
OneSavings Bank Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Increases Helical Price Target to GBX 430
Peel Hunt Increases Helical Price Target to GBX 430
Imperial Brands PT Lowered to GBX 2,500
Imperial Brands PT Lowered to GBX 2,500
FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for President Energy
FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for President Energy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report