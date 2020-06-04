Liberum Capital Increases Luceco (LON:LUCE) Price Target to GBX 170

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Luceco in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.05. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The firm has a market cap of $166.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 36 ($0.47) by GBX (28.30) (($0.37)). Analysts forecast that Luceco will post 1000 EPS for the current year.

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 646,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £581,400 ($764,798.74).

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

