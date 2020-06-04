Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 573 ($7.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Numis Securities cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 779.07 ($10.25).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 671.40 ($8.83) on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 608.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 806.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, analysts forecast that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9995757 EPS for the current year.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan purchased 29,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($196,422.76).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

