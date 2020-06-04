British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Cut to GBX 340 by Analysts at Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLND. HSBC lowered shares of British Land to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.46) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Numis Securities lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 502.77 ($6.61).

BLND stock opened at GBX 450.90 ($5.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 379.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 491.86. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31.

British Land (LON:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that British Land will post 3546.0000187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Grigg bought 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £324 ($426.20) per share, with a total value of £14,904 ($19,605.37). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 127 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,189.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

