China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Carbon Graphite Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CHGI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3,315 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

