Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.74. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 8,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

