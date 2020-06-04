Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.59. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 370,142 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $4.50 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

