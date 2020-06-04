Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $7.62. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 38,937 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

