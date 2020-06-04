International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 56,925 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation.

