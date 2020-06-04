Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.36

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and traded as high as $51.95. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 180,886 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

