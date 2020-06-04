STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.68

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $32.40. STM Group shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

