Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 416,700 shares traded.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

