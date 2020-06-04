Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 416,700 shares traded.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Carbon Graphite Group Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
China Carbon Graphite Group Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Major Drilling Group Int’l Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64
Major Drilling Group Int’l Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01
Altius Minerals Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40
Altius Minerals Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40
International Isotopes Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05
International Isotopes Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.36
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.36


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report