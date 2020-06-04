WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.32

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and traded as high as $89.18. WSP Global shares last traded at $88.63, with a volume of 852,365 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that WSP Global Inc will post 4.5100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

