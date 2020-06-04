Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Corero Network Security PLC (LON:CNS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.99. Corero Network Security shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 56,474 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $23.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall, which provides protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS attacks, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

