Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 51,950 shares.

GXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

