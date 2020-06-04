OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.33. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 18,450 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

