IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $543.52

Shares of IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.52 and traded as high as $590.00. IG Design Group shares last traded at $576.00, with a volume of 46,137 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 905 ($11.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $556.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 543.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 634.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

