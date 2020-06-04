Kingsgate Consolidated (ASX:KCN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Kingsgate Consolidated shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 187,714 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37.

About Kingsgate Consolidated (ASX:KCN)

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and silver mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Nueva Esperanza gold/silver project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

