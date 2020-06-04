Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.59

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and traded as high as $34.35. Wellesley Bancorp shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 12,100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Wellesley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 92,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

