OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $18.56. OLYMPUS CORP/S shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 20,451 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCPNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

