Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.51. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 313,600 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 89.19% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

