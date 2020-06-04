Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.63

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and traded as high as $79.09. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport shares last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands.

PMMAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SEB Equity Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

