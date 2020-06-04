Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.95

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and traded as high as $43.27. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 1,349 shares trading hands.
SMLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
The company has a market cap of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.
About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
