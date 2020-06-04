ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.67. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 336,200 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

