ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.67. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 336,200 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Carbon Graphite Group Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
China Carbon Graphite Group Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Major Drilling Group Int’l Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64
Major Drilling Group Int’l Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01
Altius Minerals Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40
Altius Minerals Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40
International Isotopes Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05
International Isotopes Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.36
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.36


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report