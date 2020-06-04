Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $159.40

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.40 and traded as high as $177.19. Watsco shares last traded at $177.19, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

