SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.58

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $25.09. SolGold shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 2,704,447 shares changing hands.

SOLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70 ($0.92).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.08. The firm has a market cap of $465.25 million and a PE ratio of -40.32.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

