Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Canyon Resources Ltd (ASX:CAY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. Canyon Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 357,841 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

About Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY)

Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and bauxite properties in West Africa. The company holds interest in the Taparko North project, the Tao project, the Pinarello project, the Konkolikan project, and the Derosa project covering an area of 3,000 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Minim Martap located in the Adamawa region of Cameroon.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.