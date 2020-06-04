PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $5.83. PCCW shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 816 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

