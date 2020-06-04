AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.29

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.80. AeroGrow International shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 17,350 shares.

The company has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

AeroGrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroGrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroGrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.