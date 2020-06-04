Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.47. Vicinity Centres shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 20,739,323 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

