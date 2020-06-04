Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $381.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 205,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

